NFL Teams Ask To Toss $300M Racial Bias Suit For Good

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 8, 2023, 5:27 PM EST) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and seven teams on Wednesday asked a Florida federal judge to toss the second amended complaint in a $300 million race discrimination suit filed by former linebacker Junior Galette last year, arguing that the amended complaint failed to remedy any infirmities previously identified....

