NJ Appeals Court Identifies Exception To Arbitration Case Law

By Emily Brill (February 8, 2023, 8:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court sent a dispute over reimbursement rates between Passaic County and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield to arbitration on Wednesday, ruling that BCBS didn't need to include language in its contract explaining that the arbitration clause blocked the county from bringing legal fights to court....

