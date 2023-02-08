Applied Materials Gets PTAB To Ax 4 Circuit Tech Patents

By Jasmin Jackson (February 8, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has wiped out four semiconductor manufacturing patents that are at the center of various federal infringement suits against technology giants like Huawei and MediaTek, finding that the challenged claims are rendered obvious by prior art....

