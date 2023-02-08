In Reversal, Europe's Executive Arm Looks To United ECT Exit

By Caroline Simson (February 8, 2023, 8:02 PM EST) -- The European Commission has changed course on the Energy Charter Treaty several months after European Union member states were unable to reach a majority in favor of reform, and will now advocate for the bloc's wholesale withdrawal from the controversial trade pact....

