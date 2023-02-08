5th Circ. Revives Charges Against 2 In Venezuela Bribery Case

By Ivan Moreno (February 8, 2023, 10:31 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday revived a criminal complaint against two Venezuelans charged in an international scheme in which U.S.-based businesses allegedly bribed Venezuelan officials for favorable treatment from state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA, saying U.S. laws applied to the case....

