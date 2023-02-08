Dozens Of Tribes Back Navajo Water Claims At Supreme Court

By Caleb Symons (February 8, 2023, 8:38 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation on Wednesday secured the support of 50 other Indigenous tribes in its efforts to tap the Colorado River, with an influential tribal advocacy group telling the U.S. Supreme Court that federal authorities owe the Navajos at least a summary of their water rights....

