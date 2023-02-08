Merck Seeks Dismissal Of NC Gardasil Vax Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (February 8, 2023, 9:18 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical giant Merck on Tuesday urged a North Carolina federal court to toss consolidated claims that say its HPV vaccine caused an autoimmune condition in patients, saying the accusations presented in the multidistrict litigation have no scientific support and are barred under federal law....

