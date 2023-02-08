Fla. Judge Orders Halt To Infringing Canine Implant Sales

By David Minsky (February 8, 2023, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday ordered a Taiwanese company to stop distributing alleged infringing canine implants, ruling that a jury previously found that unlicensed similar models had violated the patent of a Johnson & Johnson unit and that continued sales are causing irreparable harm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS