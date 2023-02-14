Abu Dhabi's Puzzling Choice To Send ICC Arbitration Offshore

By Sam Song and Dara Sahab (February 14, 2023, 5:31 PM EST) -- On Jan. 18, the Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation ruled that an International Chamber of Commerce arbitration seated in Abu Dhabi was actually seated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and subject to the jurisdiction of the Global Market's courts, because that is where ICC's regional office is located....

