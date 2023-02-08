Centene Cuts $215M False Claims Act Deal With Calif. AG

By Dorothy Atkins (February 8, 2023, 8:13 PM EST) -- Centene Corp. has agreed to pay more than $215 million to resolve California Attorney General Rob Bonta's allegations that the health care company defrauded the Golden State's Medi-Cal program by falsely reporting higher prescription drug costs incurred by two of its managed care plans, Bonta announced Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS