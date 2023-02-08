AI-Generated Art Can't Be Protected By Copyright, Judge Told

By Dorothy Atkins (February 8, 2023, 9:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Copyright Office urged a D.C. federal judge Tuesday to grant it a win in a lawsuit by an artificial intelligence researcher challenging a decision to reject his copyright on a computer-generated image, arguing that AI systems that create new works aren't eligible for copyright protection under the law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS