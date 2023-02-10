Beck Redden Malpractice Suit Should Continue, Atty Argues

By Jack Rodgers (February 10, 2023, 6:09 PM EST) -- A disbarred attorney and former Beck Redden LLP client has urged a Texas federal judge to allow his $36 million suit against the firm for negligent representation to continue, arguing that the firm's knowledge of perjured testimony that was ultimately used against him constituted specific evidence of their alleged legal malpractice....

