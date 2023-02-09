Chicago Says Dobbs Decision Forecloses Vax Challenge

By Caleb Drickey (February 9, 2023, 4:37 PM EST) -- The City of Chicago urged a federal court to end a group of municipal employees' challenge to the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, telling the court that the repeal of Roe v. Wade meant the workers could no longer claim their right to bodily autonomy was arbitrarily infringed upon....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS