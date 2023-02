Class Slams Co.'s Exit Bid in Faulty Extinguisher Suit

By Katherine Smith (February 9, 2023, 5:42 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers pushed Wednesday to make a manufacturer face claims that it lied to the government for years about defects in its fire extinguishers, and that it subjected customers to a recall process that became a "slow-motion train wreck."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS