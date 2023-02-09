Telecom Co. Can't Toss Insurer's Claim It Lied On Application

By Emily Enfinger (February 9, 2023, 7:36 PM EST) -- Call One Inc. must face its insurer's bid to rescind its policy in a coverage dispute over a $2.5 million settlement with a state attorney general, an Illinois federal court ruled Thursday, saying the insurer has adequately pled that the telecommunications firm made a misrepresentation in its renewal application....

