11th Circ. Affirms Doc's Convictions For Opioid Prescriptions

By Ivan Moreno (February 9, 2023, 2:52 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld an Alabama doctor's convictions for overprescribing opioids, rejecting her argument she was deprived of presenting a full defense because the district court excluded favorable patient testimony and concluding she was not prejudiced by jury instructions....

