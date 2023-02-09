CSX Wants To Set Up Appeal Against Norfolk Southern

By Katie Buehler (February 9, 2023, 5:31 PM EST) -- CSX Transportation Inc. has asked a Virginia federal judge to certify for appeal to the Fourth Circuit two recent rulings that gutted most of the company's antitrust claims in its lawsuit accusing Norfolk Southern of using its majority stake in a jointly owned small railroad to block CSX's access....

