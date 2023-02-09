Tribe-Linked Lender Accused Of Usurious Behavior

By Carolina Bolado (February 9, 2023, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Florida woman who borrowed money from an Oglala Sioux Tribe-linked payday lender has filed suit claiming the lender is making illegal usurious loans with interest rates of more than 700% and trying to shield its liability from Florida law by affiliating with the South Dakota tribe....

