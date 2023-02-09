Lewis Brisbois Atty Says Ex-Firm Plays 'Dress Up' With Law

By Catherine Marfin (February 9, 2023, 4:11 PM EST) -- A current partner with BigLaw firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has asked a Texas state court to find that he is at minimum owed a portion of back wages and vacation pay from his former firm Berg & Androphy, telling the court his ex-employer's pleadings "dress up legal disputes as factual disputes."...

