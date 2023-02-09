Gerber Judge Calls Baby Food False Ad Claim 'Pretty Weird'

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 9, 2023, 10:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge considering Gerber's bid to toss a putative class action appeared skeptical Thursday about the plaintiffs' contention that baby and toddler food labels touting protein content and other ingredients duped buyers into thinking the food is healthier than it is, calling the claim "pretty weird" and "a stretch."...

