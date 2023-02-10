The Little-Known Rule SEC Used In Sweeping Activision Case

By David Kornblau and Charles Farrell (February 10, 2023, 4:27 PM EST) -- On Feb. 3, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that video game company Activision Blizzard Inc. had agreed to pay $35 million to settle an action primarily alleging that the company had failed to maintain adequate "disclosure controls" to collect and assess information concerning employee complaints about workplace misconduct such as sexual harassment.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS