4th Circ. Revives Suit Over Urgent Care Center's Email Search

By Andrew Karpan (February 10, 2023, 6:46 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has refused to let a South Carolina urgent care center slip out of a case from a former assistant who alleges her former bosses broke federal privacy statutes by searching through hundreds of her personal emails for evidence to use in a trade secrets suit that had followed her out the door....

