Southwest Debacle May Spur Traveler Protection Legislation

By Roger Clark (February 13, 2023, 5:51 PM EST) -- When countless Southwest Airlines Co. passengers were stranded during last December's frigid early winter storm meltdown, they had little legal recourse against the airline. Southwest and other airlines were forced to cancel or delay flights because of extremely harsh weather conditions — but Southwest's cancelations extended days beyond the weather stoppages.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS