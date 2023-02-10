Brett Favre Sues Auditor, Sportscasters For 'Thief' Remarks

By Lauren Berg (February 10, 2023, 10:21 PM EST) -- Retired Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who has become publicly ensnared in a multimillion-dollar welfare fraud scandal, on Thursday accused Mississippi's state auditor and two national sports commentators of making defamatory statements falsely calling him a "thief" who was "stealing from poor people."...

