Fla. Consumer Says Costco Admitted To Car Battery Scheme

By David Minsky (February 10, 2023, 6:47 PM EST) -- A Florida man has asked a federal court to certify a pair of proposed consumer classes in a suit against Costco Wholesale Corp. over paying money for free replacement car batteries, saying the company admitted its practice was wrong and that customers were overcharged....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS