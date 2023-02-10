Ince Delays Publishing Financial Results For 3rd Time

By Tom Fish (February 10, 2023, 2:00 PM GMT) -- Ince Group PLC said on Friday that it will push back publication of its results for the financial year that ended in March 2022 for another two weeks, as the firm admitted that its auditors need more time to complete their work....

