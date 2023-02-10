British Airways To Face Retrial On Staffer's Race Bias Claim

By Silvia Martelli (February 10, 2023, 7:15 PM GMT) -- The Employment Appeal Tribunal ordered a new trial for a flight attendant's claim against British Airways, concluding that the lower judge failed to consider whether he was subjected to unfair constructive dismissal after the airline failed to investigate his discrimination complaints. ...

