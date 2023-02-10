Claimants Say Boy Scouts Ch. 11 Releases Aren't Justified

By Vince Sullivan (February 10, 2023, 10:37 PM EST) -- Sex abuse claimants appealing the Boy Scouts' Chapter 11 plan told a Delaware federal judge Friday that the release of claims against non-debtor third-parties should not have been approved because abuse survivors didn't have their claims paid in full....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS