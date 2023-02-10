Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No Basis For Commerce's Generic Non-Market Levies, CIT Says

By Jennifer Doherty (February 10, 2023, 10:25 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge took pains to unwind the U.S. Department of Commerce's default treatment of producers in non-market economies, rejecting the agency's continued insistence that a Chinese flooring manufacturer should be tagged with a generic duty rate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!