No Basis For Commerce's Generic Non-Market Levies, CIT Says

By Jennifer Doherty (February 10, 2023, 10:25 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge took pains to unwind the U.S. Department of Commerce's default treatment of producers in non-market economies, rejecting the agency's continued insistence that a Chinese flooring manufacturer should be tagged with a generic duty rate....

