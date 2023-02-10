Teva Slams Lilly's 'Scorched-Earth' Tactics In Migraine Battle

By Brian Dowling (February 10, 2023, 12:53 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals urged a Boston federal judge to triple the $176.5 million verdict it won after convincing a jury that Eli Lilly & Co. infringed three of its migraine drug patents and requested attorneys fees be awarded due to its rival's "scorched earth litigation strategy."...

