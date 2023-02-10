Refiner Asks 11th Circ. To Void EPA Denial Of Biofuel Relief

By Rosie Manins (February 10, 2023, 3:44 PM EST) -- An Alabama petroleum refiner on Friday urged the Eleventh Circuit to overturn the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's denials of its requests for relief from federal renewable fuel blending requirements, saying the agency has gone rogue in an attempt to eliminate Congress-enacted economic hardship assistance....

