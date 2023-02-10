Amazon Sellers' Guide Gets 20 Months For Bribery Scheme

By Greg Lamm (February 10, 2023, 6:54 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday sentenced a former Amazon third-party seller and merchant consultant to 20 months in prison for his role in an international scheme to bribe employees, steal sensitive company information and target clients' competitors on the e-commerce giant's marketplace....

