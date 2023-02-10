Case Delay Will Turn Debt Firm To 'Pile Of Ashes,' Atty Warns

By Daniel Connolly (February 10, 2023, 10:44 PM EST) -- An attorney for investors accusing a disbarred lawyer and other leaders of consumer debt law firm Litigation Practice Group of stealing millions of dollars warned during a hearing Friday that a California state judge's decision to delay the potential appointment of a receiver in the dispute risked allowing the firm to be reduced to "a pile of ashes."...

