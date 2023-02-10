Zurich Wins Default Order In Unpaid-Premium Row

By Caleb Symons (February 10, 2023, 8:44 PM EST) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. on Friday finally won a default judgment in its 2019 suit alleging a former client never paid premiums on two years of workers' compensation policies, as a New Jersey federal judge said the insurer had properly served its lawsuit after repeated failures....

