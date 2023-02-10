Equinox Judge Rushed Worker's Bias Case, 9th Circ. Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 10, 2023, 10:43 PM EST) -- Counsel for a former Equinox membership adviser urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to revive discrimination claims that she lost at jury trial, saying the presiding judge ran his courtroom like a busy airport and rushed the case, allotting just 3½ hours for the entire trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS