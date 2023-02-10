9th Circ. Says Credit Union's TM Fight Wrongly Sent To Trial

By Tiffany Hu (February 10, 2023, 11:01 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday ruled in a precedential opinion that a lower court erred in proceeding to trial on the validity of an Illinois-based credit union's common-law trademark for its tagline "Not A Bank. Better," tossing the judgment and an award of attorney fees to its California rival....

