Mass. Justices Urged To Axe Robinhood Win Over Stock Rule

By Brian Dowling (February 10, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- The top securities regulator in Massachusetts told the state's highest court that a judge was wrong to side with Robinhood Financial LLC in striking down his rule holding stockbrokers and dealers to the same fiduciary standard as investment advisers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS