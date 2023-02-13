Norfolk Southern Faces Another Suit Over Ohio Derailment

By Ryan Harroff (February 13, 2023, 7:02 PM EST) -- Lawsuits against Norfolk Southern Corp. are piling up like the train cars that derailed near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania and released "abnormally dangerous and ultra-hazardous chemicals," with a new federal suit seeking a 30-mile radius around the "toxic chemical explosion" as the zone of proposed class members....

