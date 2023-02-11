Employment Authority: As Walsh Exits, DOL May Shift Goals

Law360 (February 11, 2023, 12:04 AM EST) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage of how U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh's exit from the agency may shift its priorities, the ways artificial intelligence is introducing challenges to labor disputes and bargaining and how an obesity discrimination case headed to the Texas Supreme Court represents a growing trend in disability bias law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS