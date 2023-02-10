Diocese Dumps Epiq From Ch. 11 After Release Of Victim IDs

By Brian Steele (February 10, 2023, 6:42 PM EST) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, has fired Epiq Corporate Restructuring LLC from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case after the legal services company allegedly published the full list of people who claim they were sexually abused within the church as children, an attorney for the debtor said Friday....

