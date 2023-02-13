Fla. Trial Starts Over Bike Wheel Maker Copying Rival's Design

By David Minsky (February 13, 2023, 11:30 PM EST) -- Bicycle components manufacturer SRAM Corp. on Monday accused Princeton Carbon Works Inc. of infringing its two bicycle wheel designs, alleging during opening statements before a Miami federal jury that its rival copied the company despite already knowing patents already existed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS