Jewish Org Says Wire Fraud Coverage Suit Belongs In DC

By Emily Enfinger (February 13, 2023, 3:35 PM EST) -- A Jewish community organization urged a D.C. federal court on Monday to keep its wire fraud coverage suit where it is, saying the current court is "perfectly equipped" to handle matters in the case and its insurer's preference to duke it out in Maryland is irrelevant....

