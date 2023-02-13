UnitedHealth Unit Beats Suit Alleging Improper Claim Denials

By Grace Elletson (February 13, 2023, 2:57 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge sided with UnitedHealth subsidiary UMR Inc. in a lawsuit alleging it illegally denied coverage for mental health and substance abuse residential treatments, ruling that the guidelines used to deny claims were not unreasonable, nor did they violate federal benefits law....

