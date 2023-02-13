Judge Trims Bias Suit At NJ County Prosecutor's Office

By Jake Maher (February 13, 2023, 4:16 PM EST) -- A race and gender discrimination suit brought against the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office by two female detectives was allowed to proceed, a New Jersey federal judge ruled on Friday, but with just over half the counts from the original complaint removed after a motion to dismiss....

