Mich. Tribe Says New Fishing Pact Invalid Without Its Consent

By Peter McGuire (February 13, 2023, 9:33 PM EST) -- The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians says that a Michigan federal judge cannot impose new Great Lakes fishing restrictions negotiated by four other tribes because it will not consent to rules that inadequately honor Native American fishing rights and natural resources....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS