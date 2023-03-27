Sheepherder Asks Nev. Justices To OK Pay For On-Call Hours

By Beverly Banks (March 27, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Nevada's Supreme Court should conclude that the definition of work under state law is similar to that under federal labor law, a sheepherder argued Monday, saying the federal definition would require a rancher association to pay him for all 24 hours he was on call and couldn't leave work property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS