Couriers Use New Precedent To Overturn Holiday Pay Limit

By Adele Redmond (February 13, 2023, 5:43 PM GMT) -- A group of couriers won their bid at an appeals tribunal Monday to overturn a ruling that they could carry over paid holidays between years only if they hadn't already taken unpaid leave, after arguing that a precedent last year voided the judgment on their case....

