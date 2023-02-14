Medical Device Co. Employee Sues For Cut Of Products' Sales

By Alex Baldwin (February 14, 2023, 7:28 PM GMT) -- An employee of Convatec has sued the medical device company, claiming it should pay up to reimburse him for inventions which remain crucial to the business' antimicrobial plaster technology products that came from work outside his core job....

