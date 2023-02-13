Ex-Theranos Exec Balwani Fights Feds' $900M Restitution Bid

By Katryna Perera (February 13, 2023, 4:22 PM EST) -- Convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani told a California federal judge that the $900 million restitution order the government is seeking for investors is "beyond anyone's ability to pay" and that the calculation is "plagued" by several errors, including that he was the cause of the investors' losses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS