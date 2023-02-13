Warner Norcross Data Breach Victims Fight To Keep Suit Alive

By Emily Sawicki (February 13, 2023, 3:04 PM EST) -- Victims of a widespread data breach at Warner Norcross & Judd LLP are pushing back against an attempt by the firm to sink their case, telling a Michigan federal judge a substantial risk of harm constitutes a real injury, in response to the firm's claims the proposed class suffered no real damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS